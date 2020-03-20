Honolulu suspending road tests for driver’s licenses amid coronavirus concerns

Honolulu officials said today the city will suspend all road tests to obtain a driver’s license through April 2 to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension will take effect Monday and also apply to road tests for a commerical driver’s license, the city’s Department of Customer Services said.

All existing road test appointments will be rescheduled. Also, all driver’s license transactions continue to be by appointment only.

The temporary suspension supports the city’s efforts to stem the spread of the virus also known as COVID-19 through social distancing, the city said.

