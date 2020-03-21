Hilo couple in car chase charged with stealing vehicle

A Hilo couple has been charged after being chased in a stolen Jeep by Hawaii Police Department officers.

Clyde Takeshi Talosaga Loa, 26, has been charged with first-degree resisting an order to stop motor vehicle, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree theft during an emergency period, resisting arrest and unauthorized possession of personal confidential information. His bail has been set at $47,000.

Suiliana Tui, 34, has been charged with accomplice to first-degree theft during an emergency period, four counts of unauthorized possession of personal confidential information, three counts of credit card theft, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. Her bail has been set at $105,000.

Both Loa and Tui are in police custody in lieu of bail. Their initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday at Hilo District Court.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday a Hawaii Police Department officer observed a stolen green Jeep Loa and Tui were driving on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The Jeep was reported to have been stolen from a Kailua-Kona property Wednesday.

Kona police pursued the Jeep earlier in the day but stopped after it left their district and appeared to head toward Hilo.

South Hilo patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep on Ainaola Drive Thursday.

The Jeep suddenly stopped in the upper Waiakea-Uka area and reversed toward an officer who was approaching its rear. Another officer at the scene discharged his weapon at the Jeep.

Tui fled the Jeep and was arrested after running into a pasture. Another officer fired at the Jeep as Loa drove way. Loa was stopped on the roadway, fled the Jeep and ran into a nearby pasture, where he was arrested.

The two officers who discharged their firearms have placed on administrative leave while the Office of Professional Standards conducts an independent investigation of the incident.