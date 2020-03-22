Marine tests positive for coronavirus after returning to Oahu from mainland

A Marine assigned to Camp H.M. Smith on Oahu has tested positive for COVID-19, the first such positive test for the Marine Corps in Hawaii, Pacific Marines said in a statement today.

The Marine returned Friday from training and annual leave on the mainland and went to Tripler Army Medical Center with symptoms of COVID-19 infection. The Marine was treated and discharged that same day, and is in quarantine in off-base quarters, officials said.

“The Marine Corps is committed to ensure the health protection of our force and family members while also protecting our local communities, and we will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with U.S. health agencies,” the statement said. “As we progress through the challenges unique to COVID-19, we will set the example as we compassionately care for our service members and assist in protecting our local community, our family members, and other service members by following protocols and preventive health guidelines.”

This is the fifth known case of a Hawaii military member infected with the new coronavirus.