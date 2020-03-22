comscore New book delves into Chicago’s Robert Lamm’s life, lyrics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

New book delves into Chicago’s Robert Lamm’s life, lyrics

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Robert Lamm owns an important place in musical history as a founding member of the band Chicago, and as one of the three founding members who is still touring. Read more

Previous Story
Magnum Reloaded: ‘Magnum P.I.’ is set to find its own way after ‘Hawaii Five-0’ exits

Scroll Up