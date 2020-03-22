New book delves into Chicago’s Robert Lamm’s life, lyrics

Robert Lamm owns an important place in musical history as a founding member of the band Chicago, and as one of the three founding members who is still touring. Read more

Robert Lamm owns an important place in musical history as a founding member of the band Chicago, and as one of the three founding members who is still touring. Originally named the Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago received long overdue recognition when Lamm and the other original members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, after 20 years of eligibility.

Lamm’s contributions to Chicago’s success include writing six of the group’s most memorable early hits — “Beginnings,” “Dialogue Pt. 1 + 2,” “Questions 67 & 68,” “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” He shares the lyrics of those songs and 30 more in his newly published book “Robert Lamm Selected Lyrics” ($17.95, paperback; amazon.com).

In addition to his work with Chicago, Lamm has written and recorded with other artists, and as a solo artist. Favorite songs from those chapters of his career are included as well.

Lamm writes in the introduction that he wanted his children “to know about my journey and my internal life, perhaps best expressed in my lyrics.” With “Robert Lamm Selected Lyrics” he shares that knowledge with us as well.