Christmas Togiai was invaluable for Kamehameha in earning All-State Player of the Year honors

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On paper, Christmas Togiai averaged 14 points per game, but his value as a rebounder, passer, ball-handler, defender and primary decision-maker is why Kamehameha was No. 1 for most of the season. He’d trade it all, of course, for a second chance. Read more

