Board of Water Supply changes walk-in service

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is making changes effective Tuesday to walk-in customer service at the main office located at 630 S. Beretania St.

Customers who wish to come to the BWS office to pay a water bill, have building permits checked or other water-related issues, will need to call 748-5070 to request an appointment.

“The health and safety of our employees and the community is paramount,” Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau said. “While we need to continue to conduct business as an essential infrastructure provider, we want to ensure we are taking all measures to comply with the Mayor’s Emergency Order.”

Appointments will be set as available. There most likely will be no same day service and depending on volume, customers may have as much as a three- to four-day wait as service will be limited to certain hours. A schedule will be posted at boardofwatersupply.com or call 748-5041 for the schedule.

“We understand these changes may impose a hardship on our customers and we ask for their kokua as we all work together to battle this pandemic.” Lau said. “We have a number of alternative methods for bill payment and we hope that our customers will take advantage of these convenient options.”

Customers who typically pay their bill at the BWS on Beretania, a satellite city hall or a Bank of Hawaii branch can make payments by phone, a one-time payment online, automatic bill pay, or by mail. Visit www.boardofwatersupply.com/paymentoptions for details.

BWS also wants to reiterate that it will not be shutting off any water service. If you have an outstanding account with BWS, please contact our customer service team at 748-5000, option 4 to set up a payment plan.

BWS will continue to provide water service to the community and wants to emphasize that the water is safe to drink. The water system is a closed pressurized system and it is nearly impossible to introduce foreign objects, bacteria or viruses into the system. The water is disinfected with chlorine at levels that are effective in killing bacteria and viruses. Testing is conducted daily to ensure disinfection levels are maintained and the water is safe to drink.