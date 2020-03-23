Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will remain open, but guided tours and events canceled

The Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii island will remain open, but is modifying operations to implement the latest guidance from federal officials to promote social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting today, all special events and guided programs, including hikes, walks and talks, are canceled until further notice.

The Kilauea Visitor Center will be closed, starting today, but park rangers and volunteers will be available to answer general questions about the park on the lanai from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The park’s Kahuku Unit will also remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

All previously open trails and overlooks will remain accessible for outdoor recreational opportunities.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is our number one priority,” said the park in a news release. “The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.”

The NPS urges visitors to follow U.S. Centers for Disease and Control guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth; covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; and most importantly, staying home if sick.

High-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, should take extra caution and follow CDC guidance.

A community talk-story event scheduled for Thursday in Pahala to discuss potential future uses of Kilauea volcano’s Great Crack area is also postponed until further notice.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted at nps.gov/coronavirus.