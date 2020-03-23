comscore Pearl City traffic stop leads to stolen vehicle arrest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pearl City traffic stop leads to stolen vehicle arrest

Honolulu police discovered a 26-year-old woman allegedly driving a stolen vehicle belonging to a 71-year-old woman during a traffic stop in Pearl City on Sunday.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle at 11:15 p.m. Sunday and released her pending investigation.

