Pearl City traffic stop leads to stolen vehicle arrest

Honolulu police discovered a 26-year-old woman allegedly driving a stolen vehicle belonging to a 71-year-old woman during a traffic stop in Pearl City on Sunday.
Police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle at 11:15 p.m. Sunday and released her pending investigation.
