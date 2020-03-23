Pearlridge Center shuts down due to coronavirus concerns

Pearlridge Center in Aiea closed its doors today in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Pearlridge Center will be closed until further notice, effective today at 11 a.m.,” the center, owned by Washington Prime Group Inc., said in a news release.

Exceptions include restaurants with carry-out, or delivery services with exterior-facing entrances that offer essential goods and services to the community. Additional exceptions include healthcare services, grocery stores and banks with exterior entrances.

“Pearlridge Center’s top priority is protecting the health and safety of its guests, retailers and employees,” the mall said.

Updates will be posted to Pearlridge Center’s social media accounts.