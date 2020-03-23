State launches new unemployment application portal

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations today announced changes for the public to apply for unemployment insurance benefits after encountering severe trouble with its historical only system.

DLIR made available a new digital form to claim benefits on its website that replaces a prior online application portal that had been crashing or was not accessible for many users due to overwhelming demand since last week.

The department also said it will backdate applications for those who had not been able to file claims online last week.

The application is posted here under a banner titled “For new claims, please complete this form.”

An old link to start the application process was still active today but is slated to be redirected to the new digital application.