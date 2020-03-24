Fire destroys abandoned home in Pahoa

Hawaii County firefighters responded to a late-night fire that charred an abandoned home in Pahoa Monday.

The fire broke out at a single-story structure at 14-3555 Shell Road just before 9:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed a collapsed structure fully engulfed in flames, according to a Hawaii County Fire Department news release.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control approximately 15 minutes later and extinguished it at 10 p.m.

The fire department said there were no occupants at the home at the time of the fire. Neighbors told firefighters the home was vacant or abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

Damage to the 822 square-foot structure was estimated at $90,500. The cause of the fire is under investigation.