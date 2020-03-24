Firefighters investigate cause of Wahiawa structure fire

Honolulu firefighters responded to a large fire that gutted a building that houses state offices in Wahiawa.

Ten units with 35 firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out at the Wahiawa Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program building at 830 California Ave. shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The wooden structure is located next to the Wahiawa Public Library and across from the Wahiawa Shopping Center.

The fire was initially reported as a rubbish fire and then upgraded to a structure fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 3 a.m. and extinguished at about 5:11 a.m., according to Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are at the scene investigating the cause of the fire. Damage to the structure has yet to be determined.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children receives federal grants to support low-income residents with supplemental foods and provide nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and health and social service referrals, according to the state health department website.