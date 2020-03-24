Hawaii public schools closure extended to April 30

Hawaii’s public schools will remain closed through April 30 in line with Gov. David Ige’s statewide directive, Superintendent Christina Kishimoto announced today.

“We have extended the closure of school buildings through April 30, which means that instruction will not occur during that time,” Kishimoto said. “We have sent out a notice to parents and community members.”

She spoke at the Senate COVID-19 hearing this afternoon and said the decision had just been made.

“Our public school system remains open,” she added. “We will be teleworking. We will be providing breakfast and lunch.”

“When I say the school system is open it means we are teleworking, it does not mean that a school building is open,” she said. “It does not mean that a student has to report to school or teachers have to report.”