Man, 61, in critical condition after son allegedly punches him

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his 61-year-old father in Waipahu.
The suspect and victim were involved in an argument at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police said the dispute intensified and the suspect punched the victim, causing “substantial bodily injury.”
The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.
