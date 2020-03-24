Man, 61, in critical condition after son allegedly punches him

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his 61-year-old father in Waipahu.

The suspect and victim were involved in an argument at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police said the dispute intensified and the suspect punched the victim, causing “substantial bodily injury.”

The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.