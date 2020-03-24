WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces new initiatives for handling coronavirus concerns during emergency stay-at-home order

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference with city transportation officials to discuss handling public concerns for the emergency stay-at-home order.
In attendance are Caldwell, Jon Nouchi, deputy director of the Department of Transportation Services and Haku Milles, deputy director of the Department of Design and Construction.
Watch the livestream below.
