On the Move: Muniz, Pu‘uohau and Pappas

The Queen’s Health Systems named the following new vice president and directors:

>> Beryl Muniz as vice president of patient care for surgical, emergency and trauma services. Muniz was previously vice president of perioperative, endoscopy and women’s services at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for 12 years and served in associate vice president and director positions for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Children’s National Hospital in Washington and Franklin Medical Square in Baltimore.

>> Irene Pu‘uohau as director of labor and employee relations. Pu‘uohau was previously senior manager for labor relations at Hawaii Pacific Health and also served in union leadership positions for United Public Workers, Hawaii Government Employees Association, Hawaii Nurses Association and Hawaii Fire Fighters Association.

>> Tamara Pappas as director of the Queen’s Clinically Integrated Physician Network. She will continue her duties as program director for the Advanced Quality Training Program. Pappas has five years’ serv­ice at QHS including four years as director of the Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation and as director of ambulatory planning for the past year, as well as serving as director of quality operations for Hawaii Pacific Health.

