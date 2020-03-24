High school athletic directors cancel annual conference

The Hawaii Interscholastic Athletic Directors Association has canceled its annual meeting, organization president Deren Oshiro announced Monday. Read more

The Hawaii Interscholastic Athletic Directors Association has canceled its annual meeting, organization president Deren Oshiro announced Monday.

“Due to the public health threat posed by COVID-19, all of the accompanying financial implications, and restrictions on travel and gatherings, our executive committee has voted to cancel the 2020 HIADA Conference,” Oshiro said in a news release.

The conference was scheduled for June 1-4 at the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa on the Big Island.

“We will explore ways to meet virtually or remotely in order to collaborate and still conduct the business that usually takes place at the conference,” Oshiro said.

In part, the HIADA conference is held to discuss and legislate proposed changes to rules to sports conducted by the Hawaii High School Athletic Association and its five member leagues.

HHSAA moratorium stands for now

The HHSAA executive board met via video conferencing Monday as part of a series of weekly briefings to evaluate the COVID-19 public health threat.

The organization determined to continue the suspension of all spring sports indefinitely.

“The HHSAA and member leagues are asking the public to please comply with government instructions in hopes that we can return to our normal daily activities sooner than what is currently being projected,” HHSAA executive director Chris Chun said in a news release. “We don’t want to give up on the possibility of having a return to sports in the near future, but the leagues and the HHSAA are making the health and safety of our community its top priority.”

The next HHSAA meeting is Monday.