Sports

High school athletic directors cancel annual conference

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Interscholastic Athletic Directors Association has canceled its annual meeting, organization president Deren Oshiro announced Monday. Read more

