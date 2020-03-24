PIGEON RACING OAHU INVITATIONAL FLYERS Saturday From Pahala, Hawaii Island to Oahu 1. Bert Toyooka: 217.291 miles; 44.75 mph 2. Jay Alameida: 213.650; 44.57 3. Allan Komatsu: 205.601; 43.95 4. Bruce Figueira: 207.823; 43.83 5. Doug Bennett: 209.929; 43.67

