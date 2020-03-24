Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrates mobility, passing arm in video

Tua Tagovailoa has posted the first practice field social media videos of him in passing drills since being cleared medically from surgery.

The former Alabama quarterback suffered a fractured and dislocated hip in a Nov. 16 game at Mississippi State.

On his Twitter account, Tagovailoa wrote, “Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process.”

The brief videos show him throwing from different angles, navigating around cones and on the run in preparation for the April 23 NFL Draft. He is widely projected as an early first-round pick.

He has said he hopes to hold his own Pro Day for scouts on April 9.