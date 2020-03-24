Versatile junior-college standout commits to Hawaii basketball team

Seeking an edge, the Hawaii basketball team has secured a commitment from a multi-skilled perimeter player. Read more

Seeking an edge, the Hawaii basketball team has secured a commitment from a multi-skilled perimeter player.

Manel Ayol, who recently completed his sophomore season at Western Wyoming College, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he will sign a letter of intent with the Rainbow Warriors. The NCAA’s signing period is scheduled to begin April 15, but that might change depending on situations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Ayol said his commitment is firm, and based largely on his admiration of the ’Bows’ program and the relationships developed with the coaching staff. UH assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen was the point recruiter.

Ayol and UH guard Junior Madut are close friends who were both born in South Sudan and reared in Australia.

“We go way back,” Ayol said of Madut. “I’ve known him for eight years or so.”

On choosing UH, Ayol said, “I’m happy with my decision. I’m confident with it. I can’t wait (to sign).”

Ayol, who is 6 feet 7, can play all five positions, although he said he’s most comfortable on the perimeter. He is skilled on drives and step-back jumpers, as well as on shots launched from behind the arc (39.3% on 3s).

It was prior to two growth spurts when Ayol was a guard who studied videos of former NBA All-Star guard Allen Iverson.

“I was always working on my handles in the garage,” Ayol said. “Allen Iverson was the person I used to always watch. I’ve seen his handles. I even have one of his cross-overs in my skill set. I tried to use that. As I grew, I always had the handles with me.”

As he grew to 6-4, and then to 6-7, he studied similarly sized NBA players to develop ball-screen drives, step-back shots and deep shots. All of which culminated this past season at Western Wyoming.

Ayol was named the Region IX Player of the Year after averaging 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists this past season. The Mustangs were 30-4 in winning the Region IX title. They qualified for the 16-team NJCAA national tournament, which was canceled because of the pandemic concerns.

By then, Ayol had progressed into a multi contributor. “I can move around the floor,” Ayol said. “But I feel I’m more comfortable out on the perimeter because that’s where I play my game the most.”

Ayol has had an intriguing life. He said unrest in South Sudan led his family to relocate to Australia when he was 5 years old. He began playing basketball extensively in 2012, when it was suggested he was better suited for that sport than soccer. He competed on a club team in Melbourne through 2015, when he moved to Denver for the final two years of high school. He then signed with Western Wyoming, where coach Steven Soza envisioned Ayol fulfilling his potential. It was Soza who notified Ayol of the Player of the Year award.

“That showed how much I improved, the work I put in,” Ayol said. “I was happy.”

Ayol will be the third member of the Warriors’ 2020 recruiting class.

Beon Ja Riley, a 6-6 guard from San Diego, signed with UH in November. Biwali Bayles, a 6-1 point guard from Australia, said he will will put his commitment in writing on the first day of the signing period for basketball.