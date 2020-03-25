$2 trillion federal bill will help Hawaii ‘ride out the storm,’ Sen. Brian Schatz says

The unprecedented $2 trillion federal bailout bill agreed to by the U.S. Senate and the Trump administration early this morning is supposed to provide immediate aid to Hawaii and other states to cope with the coronavirus crisis, and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz pledged today to police the effort by monitoring how quickly the cash actually flows to hospitals, businesses and unemployed workers here.

The 1,200-page bill that the Senate and President Trump agreed to early this morning is the largest stimulus package ever passed by Congress and allocates funding in bulk that will then be divided up among the states according to population.

The specific amounts that will be directed to Hawaii businesses, workers and government are still unknown, but Schatz today provided an overview of the hundreds of billions of dollars earmarked for initiatives that are supposed to keep businesses from collapsing and prevent employers from resorting to layoffs.

“The hope is that for Hawaiian Airlines, for our charter schools, for individual families, for restaurants, for freelancers, that this provides sufficient resources for us to ride out the storm,” Schatz said.

The package includes a one-time cash payment of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child in the household to quickly inject cash into local economies, Schatz said. It is still unclear exactly who will qualify for those payments since lawmakers in the U.S. House and the Senate had been locked in a dispute over how much would be paid to workers at various income levels.

Among the other provisions of the bill are:

— $130 billion for relief for hospitals, clinics and nursing homes to keep them afloat, and help them buy gear to protect health care workers as they treat the victims of the coronavirus.

— A $150 billion to shore up the finances of states and municipalities.

— A 100% small business loan support program — designed for companies with fewer than 500 employees — that would essentially provide cash for companies that continue to employ their workers even if the companies are shuttered and cannot open for business.

— A federally funded unemployment insurance program that provides workers to keep their full salaries and benefits for up to four months provided they are “furloughed” but not terminated, Schatz said. That program is designed for middle- to low-income workers, he said.

“If you are a higher income individual and you’re laid off, you’re probably not going to be made whole, but for a substantial portion of the population, it will be tremendously helpful” he said. He said the dollar thresholds for the program are not available yet.

“Now is not a time for self-congratulations, but it is fair to say that help is on the way,” he said.

— $78 billion to bailout the airline industry, with the caveat that the airlines that accept the federal funds must retain all of their employees. “They can’t accept federal funds and then lay everybody off,” he said.

— $200 billion to support federal agencies, including many that depend on revenue streams such as rents or farebox payments that are drying up. The Veterans Administration will receive a $20 billion infusion of cash to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.