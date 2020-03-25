First Hawaiian Bank temporarily closing 25 branches due to the coronavirus

First Hawaiian Bank is temporarily closing 25 of its 58 branches as it joins other top financial institutions in the state in consolidating operations due to the coronavirus.

The announcement today by the state’s largest bank means that 91 branches of Hawaii’s four largest banks — First Hawaiian, Bank of Hawaii (38 branches), American Savings (14 branches) and Central Pacific (14 branches) — are closing temporarily. Territorial Savings Bank, the state’s fifth largest, is not closing any branches but is eliminating Saturday hours at 13 branches.

“These adjustments are part of our business continuity plan to keep our employees and customers safe while continuing to serve the community,” First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said in a statement. “We are available to help our customers with all of their financial needs and will support them through these uncertain times.”

The bank, which has about 2,200 employees, said there will be no layoffs and that affected employees will be redeployed to other areas. It also said it will reserve the first hour of business daily for kupuna and vulnerable customers. At this time, the bank said safe deposit box access and night deposit box services will remain available at all closed branches. Customers also can access their accounts online, through mobile banking or by using ATMs.

First Hawaiian branches that will close effective today on Oahu are Chinatown, Eaton Square, Ewa Beach, Haleiwa, Hawaii Kai, Kahuku, Kaimuki, Kaneohe, King-Liliha, Manoa, Pearlridge, Sand Island, Wahiawa, Waianae and Ward.

On the neighbor islands, the Kahana, Wailea and Wailuku branches will close on Maui; the Kealakekua, Pahoa, Waiakea and Waikoloa branches will close on the Big Island; and the Kapaa, Kukui Grove and Waimea branches will close on Kauai. Those neighbor island branches also will close effective today.

First Hawaiian branches that will remain open for full service on Oahu are Aina Haina, Kahala, Kailua, Kalihi, Kaneohe Bay, Kapahulu, Kapiolani, Kapolei, Liliha, Main, Maikiki , Mililani, Moanalua, Pearl City, University, Waikiki and Waipahu. Branches remaining open on the neighbor islands are Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina and Pukalani on Maui; the Lanai branch; the Hilo, Kamuela and Kona branches on the Big Island; the Lihue, Koloa and Princeville branches on Kauai; and the three Guam branches and the two Saipan branches. Saturday banking hours will be available at 18 of the open branches.

For more information, go to www.fhb.com/en/lp/covid19-2020.

Bank of Hawaii, the state’s second-largest bank, had announced Monday night that it was closing 40 of its 68 branches throughout the state and the South Pacific Region. But today it said it reconsidered the closing of the Hana branch on Maui and the Kau branch on the Big Island and will now keep those two branches open. The bank also said its Kailua branch will now be open on Saturdays. Bank of Hawaii said customers needing access to their safe deposit boxes at a closed branch can contact the call center at 643-3888.

Sen. J. Kalani English (D, Molokai-Lanai-East Maui) had urged Bank of Hawaii to reconsider keeping the Hana branch open.

“Because we are so remote, and it’s the only bank in the region, we’re especially pleased with the bank’s decision to continue to help serve our town’s residents and businesses,” English said in a statement. “This will also lessen the spread of the virus, since people wouldn’t have to make the long trip to Wailuku or town to do their banking.”