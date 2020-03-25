Hawaii’s confirmed coronavirus cases climb to 95, health officials say

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 95, up 6 from Tuesday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, five have required hospitalization, Hawaii health officials said.

Today’s tally includes 68 on Oahu residents, 13 in Maui County, five on the Big Island, and five Kauai County residents. Four cases are pending identification of the county of residence, according to health officials.

On Tuesday, officials announced 90 total cases statewide, but later in the the day acknowledged that the first reported death from the virus in Hawaii was the result of a testing error. The person who died did not have COVID-19 after all.