Vehicle fire closes 2 lanes of H-1 West in Waipahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vehicle fire closes 2 lanes of H-1 West in Waipahu

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:36 pm

Honolulu police have closed the left two lanes of the H-1 Freeway near the Waipahu off-ramp due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and avoid the area, if possible.

