WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 meets to lay out path forward

The Hawaii Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding another meeting today to assess and advise the Senate on how the state will continue to deal with the pandemic.
Bruce Anderson, Ph.D., Director of the state Department of Health, and General Kenneth Hara, Adjutant General from the Department of Defense, are scheduled to speak.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.