comscore Army in state paring essential workers for missions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Army in state paring essential workers for missions

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Tuesday raised the “health protection condition” level to “Charlie” for military members in Hawaii — indicating a “substantial risk of exposure” to coronavirus, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Working from home can be new experience

Scroll Up