comscore HPU duo earns All-America honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU duo earns All-America honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific sophomore Amy Baum and senior Starr Rivera were named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association women’s basketball All-America team Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up