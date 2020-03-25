HPU duo earns All-America honors

Hawaii Pacific sophomore Amy Baum and senior Starr Rivera were named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association women’s basketball All-America team Monday. Read more

Baum is the program’s first player to be named a first-team All-American, and Rivera made the honorable mention list.

Baum and Rivera led the the No. 3 Sharks to a 29-1 season that included the Sharks’ third straight Pacific West tournament championship. Baum averaged 12.3 points a game and ranked fourth nationally with 6.0 assists per game. Rivera, a Roosevelt graduate, led the Sharks with 18.1 points per game. She also led the PacWest and ranked ninth nationally in 3-point shooting at 44.9 %.

Chaminade’s Cartaino named All-Region

Chaminade senior guard/forward Tyler Cartaino was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-West Region first team Monday.

Cartaino led the Pacific West in scoring at 20.8 points per game and shot 55.2% from the floor, which tied for fourth in the conference.