comscore Chamber calls for delay of GET | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Chamber calls for delay of GET

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is urging Gov. David Ige to delay or suspend the upcoming general excise and other tax and fee collection for businesses hit by COVID-19. Read more

Previous Story
Army in state paring essential workers for missions

Scroll Up