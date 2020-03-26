Chamber calls for delay of GET

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is urging Gov. David Ige to delay or suspend the upcoming general excise and other tax and fee collection for businesses hit by COVID-19. Read more

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is urging Gov. David Ige to delay or suspend the upcoming general excise and other tax and fee collection for businesses hit by COVID-19. This measure is one of several that the chamber is proposing to provide relief to local businesses.

In a letter Wednesday, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii President and CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara emphasized the hardship that Hawaii businesses are facing due to the loss in income caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said that many of its members across the state are on the brink of completely shutting down.

ON THE MOVE

>> Chris DeBone of Hawaii Energy Connection will succeed Adair Hill, who has served as an Hawaii Solar Energy Association board member since 2019. DeBone is managing partner of Hawaii Energy Connection LLC, E-Gear LLC and co-founder/president of the Distributed Energy Resources Council of Hawaii. He has over 20 years of experience in business operations, management, sales and marketing in the printing industry.

>> Rehab Hospital of the Pacific has announced the promotion of Susie Gabriel to vice president, clinical services and chief nursing officer. Gabriel has more than 30 years of experience including nursing experience leading acute care, long-term care and home and hospice care programs across Hawaii. Most recently she served as vice president of outpatient services at REHAB since 2017.