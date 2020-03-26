Organizations raising funds, donations for COVID-19 assistance

The following organizations are raising funds and accepting donations as part of an effort to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> Salvation Army Hawaiian &Pacific Islands is asking for donations of hygiene products at their various corps and programs statewide to provide emergency services for the COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii. The nonprofit seeks hand sanitizers, paper products, cleaning products, face masks and other personal protective equipment. Monetary donations are also welcome at hawaii.salvationarmy.org.

>> Malama Meals Community Care Meal Program. Free meal delivery to disabled or at-risk kupuna. A coalition of catering and food truck operators, including Aloha Beer owner Steve Sombrero, will deliver free meals to Hawaii’s kupuna as well others in need during the COVID-19 outbreak. More information is available at malamameals.org.

>> Central Pacific Bank is providing several programs to those in need of assistance, including a low-interest employment disruption loan, a three-month consumer loan deferral program and mortgage payment deferral program. Visit cpb.bank/covid-19.

>> The Hawaii Community Foundation has established a new fund to address the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawai‘i Resilience Fund launched with $2.5 million, and is accepting contributions from the public to support the work of the public health sector and community-based nonprofits aiming to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes protecting health care workers on the front lines and expanding regional test sites and screenings and support of self-quarantine measures. Visit hawaiicommunityfoundation,org/coronavirus to learn more.

>> The Queens Health Systems has put out a public call for donations of personal protective equipment for medical personnel. The community is asked to donate goggles, face shields, masks (but not homemade cloth masks) and gowns, which can be dropped off at The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl, front hospital lobby, The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu receiving loading dock, Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital and Molokai General Hospital.

>> More free keiki meals. A partnership of nonprofit and governmental organizations is serving free lunches to children and youth at seven sites on Oahu during the current public school closure, including today on Prince Kuhio Day.

The grab-and-go meals are available to keiki up to age 18 at the following sites:

>> 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through March 27 at Kalihi Valley Instructional Bike Exchange (KVIBE), 1638 Kamehameha IV Road; Kipapa Elementary School, 95-076 Kipapa Drive Mililani; Nuuanu YMCA, 1441 Pali Highway; Palolo Valley Homes, 2170 Ahe St.; and Puohala Elementary School, 45-233 Kulauli St.

>> 12-1 p.m Wednesday and Friday at Kuhio Park Terrace Resource Center, 1485 Linapuni St.

>> 11:30-12:30 p.m. March 30 to April 3 at Palama Settlement, 810 N. Vineyard Blvd.