Now Read This: ‘We Don’t Eat Our Classmates!,’ ‘Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir’

“WE DON’T EAT OUR CLASSMATES!”

By Ryan T. Higgins

Penelope Rex must learn not to eat her classmates, no matter how delicious they are. Ages 3 to 5.

“ORDINARY HAZARDS: A MEMOIR”

By Nikki Grimes

Growing up with a mother suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and a mostly absent father, poet Nikki Grimes found herself terrorized by babysitters, shunted from foster family to foster family and preyed upon by those she trusted. At the age of six, she poured her pain onto a piece of paper late one night — and discovered the magic and impact of writing. The book is a 2020 winner of the Michael L. Printz Honor. Ages 13 and up.