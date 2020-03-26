Former Hawaii QB Cole McDonald in holding pattern ahead of NFL Draft

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald is making the best of situations as he deals with an uncertain future and ever-changing present during this COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Ahead of next month’s NFL Draft, McDonald has been able to get in workouts while spending time at his parents’ home in La Mirada, Calif., and a house where he trains in Dana Point, Calif.

It has been a roller-coaster experience since January, when McDonald announced his decision to forgo his senior season at UH and apply for the NFL Draft.

McDonald signed with VaynerSports, a full-service agency that helps clients in negotiations, personal branding, endorsements and investments; trained under passing guru Jordan Palmer, the brother of 2002 Heisman Trophy winner and long-time NFL quarterback Carson Palmer; and cut the dreadlocks he had grown out for two years.

McDonald was one of 17 quarterbacks and 337 players invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month. McDonald, who was listed at 6 feet, 3 1⁄8 inches and 215 pounds, ran 40 yards in 4.58 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 4.52 seconds, and the three-cone drill in 7.13 seconds. He had a vertical jump of 36 inches, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 1 inch. According to NFL.com, McDonald’s post-combine rating projects as a backup or practice-squad player.

McDonald had hoped to boost his stock at UH’s pro day. But the joint event, which was set to be hosted by UCLA this past Tuesday, was postponed — and likely canceled — because of the pandemic concerns.

McDonald understood the reasoning, but still was disappointed. Seventeen former Warriors were set to compete in the event, in which players go through speed, strength and agility drills, as well as field workouts.

“Some guys use it as a steppingstone,” McDonald said. “(Former UH receiver) John Ursua used it, and had a really good look. I feel a lot of guys may be overlooked and not be given an opportunity because they can’t showcase their talents. It was a bummer not to have it.”

Ursua was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in last year’s seventh round of the NFL Draft.

McDonald said he has stayed fit working out at friends’ home gyms. He said there’s an open field where he works on throwing and footwork.

Because of the pandemic, he has not had any private workouts with NFL teams. But teams have been in contact with McDonald’s agent. On Tuesday, McDonald was contacted by an AFC team.

“The quarterback coach called me,” McDonald said. “He wanted to chat, and see how this whole thing is going. We talked a little. It was a nice conversation. We’ll see.”

Several scouting services project McDonald to be a third-day selection in the draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25.

For now, McDonald is sorting through his academic options — he’s a business major — cheering for Marcus Mariota (they once watched football videos with former UH quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann) and enjoying time with his family.

“It’s good to be back home,” said McDonald, whose goal is to “keep moving, keep pushing forward.”