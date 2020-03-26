comscore Former Hawaii QB Cole McDonald in holding pattern ahead of NFL Draft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former Hawaii QB Cole McDonald in holding pattern ahead of NFL Draft

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald is making the best of situations as he deals with an uncertain future and ever-changing present during this COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up