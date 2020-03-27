Bank offers to pay half of takeout bills

Central Pacific Bank is offering to split the bill for takeout, drive-thru or delivery offers from a list of local restaurants.

The offer is not restricted to bank customers, and there doesn’t seem to be a catch, except that you have to be comfortable with social media.

“The best way for all of us to get through these tough times will be doing so together, as a community,” Catherine Ngo, Central Pacific Bank president, said today in a statement.

How it works:

— Go to keephawaiicooking.com to see a list of participating restaurants (you can sort the list by neighborhood or cuisine).

— Order directly from the restaurant or through a delivery service.

— Take a picture of your food and another of your receipt.

— Post your food photo to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, following the tagging and hashtag instructions on the keephawaiicooking website.

— Send a direct message via @keephawaiicooking (Facebook or Instagram) or @keephicooking (Twitter), with a photo of your receipt. You’ll be contacted for PayPal or Venmo info to receive reimbursement for half your bill, up to $100.

Among a long list of particpating restaurants: Gochi Grill, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Touch a Heart, Elena’s Filipino Foods and Maui Mike’s Fire-Roasted Chicken.