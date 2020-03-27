Big Island man arrested in connection with restaurant burglary in Ocean View

Police arrested an Ocean View man today in connection with a restaurant burglary.

At 7:52 a.m. today, a bystander notified police of broken glass at a business in the 92-8700 block of Mamalahoa Highway in Ocean View. Video surveillance captured the lone suspect at about 2:30 a.m. throwing a rock through the glass door, then entering the restaurant and taking $3 in cash from a tip jar before leaving on foot.

A suspect was identified through surveillance images and Keone Sanderson, 18, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on Marlin Boulevard in Ocean View. He was later charged with one count each of burglary of a building during an emergency period, first-degree criminal property damage, prohibited acts emergency management and fourth-degree theft.

Sanderson’s bail was set at $10,750. He was taken to the Kona cellblock pending an initial appearance Monday in Kona District Court.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer Dane Shibuya at 939-2520 or Dayne.Shibuya@hawaiicounty.gov.