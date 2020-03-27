Tom Hanks returns to U.S. after coronavirus isolation in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia >> Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson returned to the United States today, weeks after testing positive in Australia for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The two arrived in Los Angeles by private jet, and couldn’t look any happier, TMZ and The New York Post reported today.

The New York Post said that Hanks, 63, was seen stretching down to touch the tarmac then doing a celebration dance after the aircraft arrived in Los Angeles.

Hanks and Wilson were hospitalized briefly on Australia’s Gold Coast after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in March.

They then spent time in self-isolation, but checked in with fans via Instagram.

The Oscar-winning actor was in Australia for the pre-production of director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on Elvis Presley, to play the role of the star’s manager Col. Tom Parker.

Production ceased after Hanks confirmed the news of COVID-19.

Hollywood producer Wilson made her singing debut at the Sydney Opera House at an event which was attended by approximately 207 people, including Hanks.