WATCH LIVE: Join us for COVID-19 Care Conversation to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii

Join COVID-10 Care Conversation, live every day at 10 a.m. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji will discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
Watch here and ask questions live through our Facebook page.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.