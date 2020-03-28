17 new coronavirus cases reported on Oahu as state’s confirmed cases rise to 151

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 151, up 29 from Friday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 12 have required hospitalizations and 39 have recovered, state health officials said today.

Today’s statewide total includes 105 cases on Oahu, 16 in Maui County, 10 on Hawaii island, and 11 in Kauai County, according to health officials. Of those county cases, a total of 18 were non-residents of Hawaii: six on Oahu, five in Kauai County, four in Maui County, and three on the Big Island.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Seven cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, which include three new cases reported today.

In all, state officials today reported 17 new cases on Oahu, 3 new cases on Hawaii island, and 6 new cases on Kauai. There are no reported deaths so far.

Of the total 39 recovered, state officials reported three new recoveries today.