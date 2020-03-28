Letters: People not social distancing; Use hotels to house patients; Don’t close businesses

People not practicing proper social distancing

It appears that stores and markets are starting to limit the number of customers entering in order to prevent overcrowding, and potentially spreading COVID-19.

However, I’ve noticed people in line not practicing their 6-foot social distancing. Our nurses, doctors, health care providers, first responders and others are at war with this coronavirus. People in line who are not practicing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations of social distancing, are at war with our very own overworked health care front-line warriors, whom we should fiercely be protecting. Show some aloha, please.

Brad Baang

Waianae

Laying off civil servants will make things worse

The first time I read Edward Gencarelli’s letter (“Civil servants aren’t getting pay cuts, layoffs,” Star-Advertiser, March 26), I said to myself, “This guy has got to be kidding.”

When I read his letter again, I said to myself, “This guy has got to be nuts.”

Our economy is going down the tubes. Tens of thousands of people out of work, and hundreds of businesses are either closed or barely operating. Yet Gencarelli wants our civil servants to take pay cuts or get laid off.

How is that going to help our already troubled economy?

If anything, it will just make things worse.

Art Frank

Makaha

Use hotels to house coronavirus patients

As our state advances into the danger zone with the coronavirus and the threat of exceeding our hospitals’ capacity, has anyone thought of using the hotel rooms from closed hotels as a place to house COVID-19 patients away from the general hospital patients?

Each individual hotel room would provide segregation from other patients. Obviously, providing the medical equipment and staff would be a significant problem, but at least you would not have to build new temporary hospitals.

Gary Osterman

Makiki

Premature lifting of restrictions dangerous

The president has again displayed his shallow mental judgment by saying that because there are parts of the country not heavily affected by the coronavirus, we should be looking to relax our quarantine restrictions by Easter so all the churches can be full of parishioners.

Donald Trump must understand that the coronavirus cannot be bullied into a timeline. The virus will dictate our response.

His statement on national media shows he does not fully understand the role of being a leader and the core function of government. He is putting the nation in harm’s way.

Trump has said he knows more than his Cabinet advisers and all the generals. I hope he doesn’t think he is more knowledgeable than his medical doctors.

November cannot come soon enough. Please let’s all get out and vote.

Hal Omori

Mililani

Closing businesses can cause unhealthy stress

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has said that he supports people taking precautions regarding the coronavirus, but that closing businesses is not what is best for Hawaii island’s people at this time. I agree with him.

I also agree with those who feel that our best defense against the coronavirus is to keep our immune systems strong. Minimizing stress is a major component of a strong immune system. Closing businesses and adversely affecting people’s income increase stress, which will weaken immune systems.

I feel that this weakening will lead to greater susceptibility to the coronavirus and a decrease in the ability to deal with its effects.

Gov. David Ige and the other mayors should consider Kim’s approach to the coronavirus. I truly believe his approach is best for our health.

Jennifer Chiwa

Makiki

