comscore National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to standardize cleanup for flowers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to standardize cleanup for flowers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A new floral policy at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl Crater will standardize the cleanup of flowers and other items left at grave sites. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank offers to pay half of takeout bills

Scroll Up