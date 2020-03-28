National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to standardize cleanup for flowers

A new floral policy at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl Crater will standardize the cleanup of flowers and other items left at grave sites. Read more

A new floral policy at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl Crater will standardize the cleanup of flowers and other items left at grave sites to maintain a “serene and beautiful atmosphere,” according to a news release.

Starting April 3, cemetery caretakers will remove flowers, commemorative and religious items at grave sites every Friday, the release said. Permanent vases will be emptied, cleaned and placed in their holders. Temporary vases will be emptied and cleaned then placed in storage bins around the cemetery for easy access.

For Easter, Memorial Day, Christmas Day and Hana Matsuri, potted plants and natural or artificial flowers can be placed at grave sites five days before the holiday and will be left there five days before being cleaned up. In observance of Obon, flowers will be allowed from July 12 through Aug. 15.