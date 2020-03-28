Ocean Watch: Citizen scientists needed to track kolea in Hawaii

This is not a farewell column. It’s a see-you-soon-in-another-place column. I wish everyone the best in these challenging times, and look forward to continuing our connection. Read more

I originally wrote about opihi for today, but when I received a notice from Star-Advertiser editors that this would be my last “Ocean Watch” column, I wanted to use the space to share some good news: “Ocean Watch” will not go away. I’ll continue speaking for Hawaii’s wildlife on my website, susanscott.net.

Thanks to my IT-savvy sister, Michele, who in 1996 insisted I needed a website when I barely knew what that was, I already have a tab called “Ocean Watch.” Thanks to her, and later my friend Scott, who for years has spent countless hours updating the site, all my columns since 1996 are posted and searchable.

At that location I’ll keep sharing my adventures and experiences in marine science. And since I am the co-author, and friend, of Bozeman, Mont.-based plover expert Wally Johnson and as such have become Hawaii’s unofficial kolea lady, I’ll keep you posted about our Pacific golden plovers.

Many of you have asked if the kolea population is increasing or decreasing, but no one knows because the last census was in 1968. At that time, state workers estimated that 74,000 kolea overwintered in the Hawaiian Islands, with about 15,000 on Oahu.

Now, more good news: This week, I started a kolea count on a new website koleacount.org, sponsored by the Hawaii Audubon Society. With your help, we’ll soon have data to help us learn what’s happening with this remarkable native species. Please spread the word.

Given that most of our kolea will be leaving in a month or so, I’m calling this launch a pilot. By late July and early August, when the kolea begin coming back, we should have the system flowing. You plover lovers will be practiced in reporting the bird’s comings and goings, and I’ll be better at compiling the facts.

Look over the site and try it. There’s a “contact” page (on both my site and the kolea site) to ask questions and leave comments.

Wally Johnson and I are working together on this, with residents doing much of the field work as citizen scientists. Under the tab “stories,” I’ll keep you posted on how the count is going.

I’m grateful that Star-Advertiser managers were able to keep “Ocean Watch” published as long as they did — a staggering 33 years.

Of course, I’m sad about the column’s close in the paper but happy that I have a vehicle to keep giving Hawaii’s marine animals a much-needed voice.

It’s with sincere aloha, dear editors and readers, that I thank you for sticking with me for over three decades, and for making my good life even better.

You can find my site, and the kolea site, using the search words, “Susan Scott Hawaii” and “kolea count.”

This is not a farewell column. It’s a see-you-soon-in-another-place column. I wish everyone the best in these challenging times, and look forward to continuing our connection.