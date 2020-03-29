Flash flood warning issued for Oahu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Oahu until 1:15 p.m.
According to forecasters, rain gauges at the Waikane and Waiahole streams indicated rapid rises in water levels within the past half-hour, with heavy rains persisting in the area. Flooding of Kamehameha Highway in the area is expected imminently.
Neighborhoods expected to be affected today include Ahuimanu, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park and Heeia.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.
