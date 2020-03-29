Honolulu Hale closed except for essential business starting Monday

Access to Honolulu Hale will be limited to only those city employees and members of the public who are there on official business starting Monday.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell made the announcement late Friday as part of the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and promote safety and social distancing.
Employees allowed into city hall must display their city identification badges. Members of the public allowed into Honolulu Hale to conduct essential business will be required to sign at the security desk, provide their names, telephone numbers and destinations, and must surrender (for the duration of the visit) a valid identification in exchange for visitor ID that must be displayed at all times.
