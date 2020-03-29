Person in Ka‘elepulu Elementary community tests positive for coronavirus

One person at Ka‘elepulu Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus, the school principal said today.

Principal Cherilyn Inouye said in a statement that officials have been made aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 “involving an individual in our school community.”

She said all notifications to those who might be potentially impacted will be done by the state Department of Health to avoid potential privacy violations.

Anyone with concerns should call their health care provide and monitor the state’s COVID-19 website, Inouye said.