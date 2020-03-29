YMCA will provide child care for essential workers

Three YMCA’s Leeward, Nuuanu and Windward branches will be providing childcare for essential workers starting Monday.

The service is open to children of those who work in healthcare services and facilities, stores that sell groceries and medicine, educational institutions, charitable or social services, hardware and supply stores, restaurants with take-out service, transportation, residential facilities and shelters, and construction.

Approved by the state Department of Health and operating under guidelines set by the federal Center for Disease Control, the service is available from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at a cost of $55 per day or $275 per week. Two daily snacks are included and optional lunch or dinner is available for $5.50 per meal.

Financial assistance is available.

According to a YMCA release issued today, children will be kept in groups of nine or less under the supervision of a YMCA staff member. Groups will be kept in separate rooms and areas at all times.

Activities will include arts and crafts, S.T.E.A.M., reading time, games, outdoor activities and help with distance-learning assignments or homework.

All children will be screened each day by workers from Hawaii Pacific Health facilities. Children who have traveled off-island within the past 14 days, have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or is being investigated for infection, or has symptoms associated with the disease may not enter the program.

Online registration is available at ymcahonolulu.org.