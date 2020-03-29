K-Drama: King asks Queen Mother about servant’s death on ‘Flower in Prison’

This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 33

6:45 p.m. today

Wonhyeong discovers Jiheon is appointed to the Interior Ministry. Oknyo tells Taewon that Wonhyeong is responsible for her mother’s death. The King asks the Queen Mother to tell the truth about the crown prince’s servant’s death.

Episode 34

7:45 p.m. today

Oknyo asks Royal Maid Han about her father’s death. Sunho is shocked hearing Oknyo’s mother’s last words. The Queen Mother calls in Oknyo to ask a critical question.

“Dr. Romantic 2”

Episode 17 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Monday

Eun-jae gets a call from the main hospital to return. Woo-jin’s nonchalant attitude makes Eun-jae wonder if he still cares or not. Chairman Do seizes a chance to bring Doldam down. Everyone comes together for Cornerstone Project on behalf of Woo-jin.

“Twenty Dollars” (KBS drama special)

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Midway through trying to become a Catholic priest, Park Young-jung quits. Young-jung now drives for people unable to drive on their own, usually due to a night of heavy drinking. One day, he meets a customer who asks to be driven to Pyongyang, North Korea. On that same night, Young-jung meets a woman and develops feelings for her.

“Shopaholic Louis”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

After a serial killer incident at Bok-shil’s home, Joong-won takes Bok-shil to his house for safety. Butler Kim senses that Louis might be alive.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Louis asks Joong-won if he’s attracted to Bok-shil. Marie is shocked to see Louis, who comes to work as a part-timer on Gold Line’s new product team. Louis realizes he has feelings for Bok-shil.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 25-26

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seo-jin is devastated by Min-kyu’s death. She heads for the funeral with her son. Seo-jin hears the truth about the accident from Hwa-young. Dan-ji overhears their conversation.

Episodes 27-28

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Jung-wook promises Dan-ji to look into the accident. He tells Seo-jin the truth. At that very moment, Dan-ji runs into them.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.