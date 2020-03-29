NFL Draft preview: The Jordan Love vs. Cole McDonald debate; scout’s pick: McDonald

Here is the interview involving the comparison between Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, who might be a first-round pick, and Hawaii’s Cole McDonald, who is projected to be a late-round pick. Read more

“I may be nuts, I think he’s (McDonald) got talent. As an athlete, arm strength, I think he ranks up there with the best of them. I would love to work with him.

“(Hawaii) opened the season against two Pac-12 teams and beat both teams. At times in those games, he looked excellent. He looked like a big-time player. Then the other time in those games, they benched him for a while. So I don’t know what you have.

“To me he’s got all the physical tools. You see him run, you see him pass.

“All these people are all excited about Jordan Love. Jordan Love’s arm might be a little stronger than this guy’s arm. But Jordan Love can’t run like this guy can run.

“I’ve seen Jordan Love play teams outside his conference. I gave you his stats. It wasn’t good. I’ve seen Cole McDonald play against teams outside his conference and he looked pretty darn good.”

(As provided by the scout: Love’s statistics on passes at least 11 yards down the field against Wake Forest, LSU and Michigan State were 14 of 26, with one touchdown, three interceptions, one drop; McDonald’s stats against Arizona, Oregon State, Boise State (regular season) and BYU were 33 of 68, with nine touchdowns, three interceptions, two drops.)

“(McDonald is a) streaky passer but has a lot of ability, reminds some of Sam Darnold. … Inconsistent — couple good series, couple bad. He drops his arm like Sam.

“This guy outside the pocket is a threat. Jordan Love outside the pocket is not a threat. The guy has talent.

“I would take McDonald.”