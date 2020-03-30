Hawaii National Bank temporarily closing 4 of its 13 branches

Three of the sites — airport branch, Kihei branch and Hilo branch — will be closed effective this Wednesday but ATM services will remain open. The Bishop Street branch closed last Wednesday and there is no ATM access. Read more

Hawaii National Bank said today it is temporarily closing four of its 13 branches due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Three of the sites — airport branch, Kihei branch and Hilo branch — will be closed effective this Wednesday but ATM services will remain open. The Bishop Street branch closed last Wednesday and there is no ATM access.

In addition, the bank’s Kalihi branch will temporarily restrict Saturday operations to drive-through services only. Normal branch operations will be available Monday through Friday.

The Kihei and Hilo branches will be offering access for safe deposit box customers only from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through April 10. Entry is limited to one customer at a time. Starting April 13, access will be available by appointment only.

All branches will add kupuna hours during the first hour of operations for customers 60 and older and others considered high-risk by health officials.

All other branches at Hawaii National, the state’s sixth-largest bank, are open during regular business hours.