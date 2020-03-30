comscore Hawaii National Bank temporarily closing 4 of its 13 branches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaii National Bank temporarily closing 4 of its 13 branches

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:17 p.m.

Three of the sites — airport branch, Kihei branch and Hilo branch — will be closed effective this Wednesday but ATM services will remain open. The Bishop Street branch closed last Wednesday and there is no ATM access. Read more

