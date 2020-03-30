Motorcycle crash sends man, 65, to hospital in critical condition

Honolulu police say a 65-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Sunday after he crashed his motorcycle in Waialua.

The single vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m. as the man was traveling east on Waialua Beach Road. He was not wearing a helmet.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours to investigate the incident.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.