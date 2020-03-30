Motorcycle crash sends man, 65, to hospital in critical condition

Honolulu police say a 65-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Sunday after he crashed his motorcycle in Waialua.
The single vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m. as the man was traveling east on Waialua Beach Road. He was not wearing a helmet.
The roadway was closed for approximately two hours to investigate the incident.
Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.