comscore WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell joins the Star-Advertiser’s COVID-19 Care Conversation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell joins the Star-Advertiser’s COVID-19 Care Conversation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 am
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Mayor Kirk Caldwell joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s COVID-10 Care Conversation, which airs live daily at 10 a.m. on Facebook. He’ll join Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji to discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Watch the live stream and ask questions here.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu airport TSA screener tests positive for COVID-19
Looking Back

Scroll Up