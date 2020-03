WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell joins the Star-Advertiser’s COVID-19 Care Conversation

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s COVID-10 Care Conversation, which airs live daily at 10 a.m. on Facebook. He’ll join Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji to discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

