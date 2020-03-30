WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell joins the Star-Advertiser’s COVID-19 Care Conversation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Mayor Kirk Caldwell joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s COVID-10 Care Conversation, which airs live daily at 10 a.m. on Facebook. He’ll join Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji to discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Watch the live stream and ask questions here.