Off the News: Police help fight coronavirus

Police get little love for handing out tickets, but in this crisis, patrols deserve thanks for wearing the black hat of enforcement.

Honolulu Police Department has been busy with citations, issued to people violating the stay-at-home order, being out and about without a legally acceptable reason.

Nobody likes being handed a ticket, least of all when things seem dismal enough as they are. But the goal is to make this period of limited contact worthwhile — by bending that curve of new coronavirus infections.

Hawaii musicians take virtual stage

A shout-out (more like a melodic sign-out, really) is due to musicians everywhere, but especially from Hawaii nei, who are sharing their art with virtual mini-concerts to homebound folks.

Best known among these may be ukulele virtuoso Taimane, who was the first Hawaii artist to headline National Public Radio’s noted series of “Tiny Desk Concerts,” which debuted March 6 at npr.org.

But there are many more performances on Facebook and other platforms. Socially distant, but close to home. Enjoy, everyone.