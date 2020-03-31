Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to a total of 224, up 20

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 224, up 20 from Monday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 13 have required hospitalizations, state health officials said today.

Today’s statewide total includes 157 cases on Oahu, 25 in Maui County, 15 on Hawaii island, and 12 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Thirteen cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county.